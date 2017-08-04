Political colleagues welcome new councillor

Elected members at the July meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council welcomed a new councillor into the chamber.

DUP representative, Cllr Jordan Greer was co-opted onto the local authority to take the Dunsilly DEA seat which had been vacated by Trevor Beatty.

The meeting at Antrim Civic Centre on July 31 was Mr Greer’s first in his new role.

Tributes were also paid to Mr Beatty.

Welcoming Cllr Greer onto the council, Mayor, Cllr Paul Hamill said: “Can I take the opportunity to welcome Cllr Jordan Greer. We wish Jordan all the best as he serves this council.”

Head of the DUP council grouping, Cllr Phillip Brett said: “First of all can I pay tribute to Cllr Beatty and the time he served on this council. Trevor provided much needed expertise in many fields and he will be sadly missed.

“On a brighter note we welcome Cllr Greer to the chamber. I have no doubt he will inject some youth, passion and a lot of community activism into his new role.”

Alliance representative, Cllr Billy Webb added: “On behalf of the Alliance grouping I would like to welcome Cllr Greer. I wish him well in his new role and I look forward, as do my colleagues, with working with him for the benefit of all our Antrim and Newtownabbey residents.

“Can I also wish Trevor Beatty all the very best. I fully understand the reason for him going, but I wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”

UUP group leader, Ald Mark Cosgrove said: “I have known Jordan for quite a few years in terms of local community activism and also his involvement in politics. Hopefully it’s another role model for young people who want to get involved in politics to see that it is possible.

“It was with a sadness that I saw Trevor resigning from his post. The reason for his resignation is personal, but the issue that was in the public domain shows we are all human and all fallible. I hope he goes on to have a happy and successful future outside of the council chamber.”

Cllr Brian Duffin of the SDLP and Sinn Fein representative, Cllr Michael Goodman, also welcomed Cllr Greer and thanked Mr Beatty for his service to the council.