Popular barber’s legacy lives on at Woodford shop

Family and friends of Dean McIlwaine (22) have spoken of their pride as the barber’s shop he was set to open was opened for business on Monday.

The popular barber, who passed away suddenly on July 13, had been due to open the shop in Carnmoney at the end of July.

Dean Samuel's opened for business on September 4.

Since his death, Dean’s family and friends have worked tirelessly to finish the shop. His friend Davy Rodgers is hoping to do Dean proud as a barber in the shop.

Commenting on social media, Davy said: “We are hoping that this shop will be the start of something amazing and that our friend Dean Mac would be proud of the outcome.

“This shop will be everything that Dean wanted and we will take it to the clouds with us and make the name one that will be talked about with pride.

“Thanks to everyone for your custom and we hope to see you back in the very near future.”

Wishing the business success on Facebook, Dean’s aunt, Kim Malone said: “How proud would our wee Dean Mac have been of his new shop, Dean Samuel’s barbers? He picked every single thing for it himself and it looks amazing.

“We know it will be a success and you’ll be looking down on it and Davy and all who work there. We were and are so proud of you and miss you terribly.”

The Times understands that experienced barbers are being sought for the shop. Anyone interested is asked to contact Davy Rodgers via Facebook.