Postal staff deliver a first class Christmas

Local political representatives have praised postal staff for all of their hard work at the Newtownabbey Delivery Office this festive period.

This year Royal Mail has been celebrating its 500th anniversary, with this festive period marking half a millennium of delivering Christmas cards and parcels.

Commenting during a recent visit to the facility in Mallusk, North Belfast DUP MLA Paula Bradley said: “At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period. I thank them for their extraordinary efforts to ensure Christmas cards and presents are delivered to loved ones on time, and for all they do year-round.”

South Antrim Ulster Unionist MP Danny Kinahan and party colleague Steve Aiken OBE MLA also paid a visit to the Mallusk delivery office.

Danny said: “It is great to see the hard work and dedication of postmen and women during the festive period when they are at their busiest delivering Christmas cards and parcels. The Mallusk centre is a huge facility, but one that is well run and impressively managed.

“Steve and I were particularly heartened to hear of the generosity of the staff in their charitable efforts raising thousands of pounds for various worthy causes.”

Steve added: “This is the first time I’ve had the opportunity to visit the NI Mail Centre at Mallusk and I have to say I am deeply impressed by the operation, the staff and as Danny has said, their generosity. They provide such an essential service, particularly to our local economy and on top of this the staff annually raise thousands of pounds for various causes. They are to be commended. We have also heard of their recent focus on good mental health in the workplace which is to be rightfully praised and held up as an example to other large employers. Long may their hard work continue.”