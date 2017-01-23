Praise for local people who participated in Women’s March

South Antrim SDLP Assembly candidate, Cllr Roisin Lynch, has praised members of the public who took part in the Women’s March in Belfast on Saturday, January 21.
Cllr Lynch said: “I am extremely proud to see people of all walks of life out to show support for the Women’s Marches all over the world this weekend.
“It is a sad state of affairs that in 2017 we even need a march demanding equality for women, but seeing the support these marches gathered I am hopeful that this will soon no longer be an issue.
“If elected on March 2, I will do my part to protect the rights of women across Northern Ireland. Your vote is precious. Use it and together we can put things right.”
