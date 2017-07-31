Pre school facility celebrates launch with event in Ballyclare

Ballyclare Family Focus has secured funding of £10,000 which has enabled the group to establish a new pre school facility in the town.

The group recently held an open day at Ballyclare Community Concerns to help launch the ‘Gold and Blossom’ initiative.

The idea for the project came about when volunteers at the family focus programme recognised that the community needed to facilitate for children under the age of five and provide resources during the parent and children sessions.

The significant funding was awarded by the Big Lottery Fund.

One of the project leaders, Ruth Greer said: “The key benefit was to include opportunities for pre school children to interact and engage with other children and help develop their social needs, whilst promoting social cohesion at the same time.

“We also wanted to provide an opportunity for parents to get out of the house and help break down barriers of emotional and social isolation and low well being. The core of this project will rely on hard work, commitment and enthusiasm from the group of volunteers and we hope it will continue to support children in the area.

“We offer counselling, befriending, men to men and mother tots.”