Prizes were awarded for art, handicrafts, baking and floral art at the Inver Area WI competition which was held at First Larne Presbyterian Church recently.

The competitions were very well-supported with more than 100 entries.

Showing off their prizes from the Inver Area WI competition.

The judges said that the standard of entry was “very high”.

Displays were open for public viewing for two hours after judging.

There are ten Institutes within the Inver area.