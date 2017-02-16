PSNI issue cash trap warning after skimming device find

PSNI have issued a warning to Antrim/Newtownabbey residents after a skimming device was found earlier today.

On Facebook PSNI Antrim revealed "there has been a report of a skimming device having been found in the Antrim town area today".

"ATM skimming is like identity theft for debit cards: Thieves use hidden electronics to steal the personal information stored on your card and record your PIN number to access all that hard-earned cash in your account.

"The typical ATM skimmer is a device smaller than a deck of cards that fits over the existing card reader. Most of the time, the attackers will also place a hidden camera somewhere in the vicinity with a view of the number pad in order to record personal-identification-numbers, or PINs.

"The camera may be in the card reader, mounted at the top of the ATM, or even just to the side inside a plastic case holding brochures. Some criminals may install a fake PIN pad over the actual keyboard to capture the PIN directly, bypassing the need for a camera".

In the post, people were asked to take five preventative measures to avoid being 'skimmed'.

"1. When you approach an ATM, check for some obvious signs of tampering at the top of the ATM, near the speakers, the side of the screen, the card reader itself, and the keyboard

2. If you’re at the bank, it’s a good idea to quickly take a look at the ATM next to yours and compare them both

3. Even if you can’t see any visual differences, push at everything. ATMs are solidly constructed and generally don’t have any jiggling or loose parts.

4. Wiggling the card as you enter it in the slot won’t interfere with your transaction, but will foil the skimmer.

5. Whenever you enter your debit card’s PIN, Just assume there is someone looking so cover the pad with your free hand."

Anyone who notices anything strange about an ATM should not insert their your card - and phone police on 101. They should also report the incident straight away.