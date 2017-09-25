Pupils’ achievements celebrated at Ballyclare High School prize evening

Former Vice Principal Trevor Martin was remembered at Ballyclare High School’s annual prize distribution ceremony.

Reflecting on the academic year, Principal Dr Rainey paid tribute to Mr Martin, a “trusted colleague” who died in March.

Ballyclare High's top A level student Olivia Fleming with 4 A stars.

“Organising this evening was one of his duties in school so this event will always draw him close in our memories,” She said.

In her address to the audience which included guest of honour Rick Hill, owner/director of Titanic Gap Ltd, Media Consultancy and deputy chair of the Independent Press Standards Organisation, Dr Rainey thanked the team behind another successful year at Ballyclare High.

“I am immensely proud and humbled to be accompanied by such a talented and dedicated staff who go far beyond their job description, every day, including evenings and weekends, to empower their charges to be the best they can be. We have a support staff second to none.”

Outlining some individual achievements at A level, the principal continued: “The percentage of students achieving the top two grades is similar to last year at almost 30%, and two thirds of subjects can boast more than 80% of their pupils secured a grade A*-C and 100% of our pupils secured pass grades in three or more A level subjects affording the overwhelming majority entry into their chosen university course or place of employment. Results at GCSE remain very healthy. 99% of all pupils secured 5A*-C grades.”

Meillisa Morrison top GCSEstudent with 11 A star and A grades.

Dr Rainey highlighted sporting accolades; an impressive array of representative honours at Ulster and Irish level, team and individual successes that reflect the culture of high performance whilst also reflective of the value of participation. Attention was drawn to the many other areas of achievement plus opportunities for pupil development through, for example, the arts, Duke of Edinburgh Award, charity work and educational exchanges.

Dr Rainey concluded: “Ladies and gentlemen it is very difficult to do justice to the huge amount of excellent work going on in school on a night like this. Having heard a little of it all I’m sure you are as humbled as I am to think of the opportunities our pupils are taking and how talented they and their teachers are.”

Year 11 outstanding academic pupils at Ballyclare High.