Regatta to set sail at Larne Lough

A major event in the province’s sailing calendar will take place at Larne Lough next weekend for the third consecutive year.

The opening regatta of the 2017 Belfast Lough Yachting Conference (BLYC) will get underway on June 24.

East Antrim Boat Club based at Larne Lough, will host BLYC proceedings.

A weekend of competition backed up with an extensive onshore programme.

The event has received sponsorship from Larne Port.

Roger Armson, General Manager Larne Port said: “Larne Port is delighted to be sponsoring East Antrim Boat Club’s Annual Regatta. Having supported the Regatta now for three years, it is great to see the event going from strength to strength. Larne Port and EABC continue to work together to ensure both commercial and pleasure craft can operate safely from Larne Lough”.

Racing, which will be located both in Larne Lough and off the famous Antrim coast at the Bankheads, will be held on both Saturday and Sunday (25th). Committee boat starts are planned for all the fleets; keelboats and dinghies. Currently class starts include: Laser, Topper GP14, Classic F15’s and RS dinghies, plus a handicap fleet. For keelboats, starts are available IRC and HNC handicap yachts as well as those registered as ‘white sail’ craft.

Steven Kirby, EABC Rear Commodore said: “We are delighted that Larne Port will once again be sponsoring our regatta. We are really looking forward to the event and especially receiving visitors. It will be a busy weekend of competitive sailing reinforced with the usual Curran Point craic, both afloat and ashore.”

Further information can be found at www.eabc.org.uk. EABC event contact is Lucy Whitford (078 31587055). Clubhouse land line is (028) 2827 7204. Other information sources include: www.belfastloughsailing.org. www.portoflarne.co.uk. Follow EABC on Facebook or Twitter,