Residents and children benefit from meeting

A group of young children from a local playgroup recently engaged with residents at a nursing home in the borough during a special visit.

The children, who all attend Ballynure Playgroup, made the trip to Ballyclare Nursing Home on October 19.

The idea to take the group of 20 children aged four and under to the Doagh Road nursing home was inspired by a recent television programme, ‘Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds.’

The children spent approximately an hour at the nursing home, carrying out a number of activities.

Speaking to the Times, the owner of Ballynure Playgroup, Lorna Haggan said: “This was a brilliant idea. The visit was very beneficial for both the children and the residents.

“This was the first visit for the children to the nursing home and although it is early days, we would hope to start taking the children to visit the residents on a regular basis.”

Diane Irwin, who is a playgroup assistant at the service which operates out of Ballynure Methodist Church Halls added: “It was absolutely wonderful to see the children and residents interact the way they did. It was lovely for us to be able to take the kids to visit the nursing home and I’m delighted they had the opportunity.”

Staff at the playgroup have been praised on social media following the visit.

Commenting on Facebook, one person said: “This is a real tonic for the home. This should be a weekly event in all homes. It is a great idea.”

Another person said: “Well done to all at Ballynure Playgroup! It’s lovely to think of the little ones bringing some joy to the elderly.”