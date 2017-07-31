Residents invited to funding meeting

Local residents have been invited to the launch of the new PEACE IV programme on August 15 at Mossley Mill.

The meeting at the council venue will commence at 6:30pm.

The Antrim and Newtownabbey PEACE IV Programme, which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body, is a unique initiative of the EU which has been designed to support peace and reconciliation in NI and the border region of Ireland.

The partnership has been working on the development of programmes since March 2016; beginning with consultation and engagement sessions, public information events, co-design workshops, focus groups, project design and development, and an extensive application and assessment process with the Special EU Programmes Body.

The content of the PEACE IV Local Action Plan has been agreed by the NI Executive and the Irish Government with the over-arching priority of supporting peace and reconciliation within three main themes.

These are, children and young people with a budget of £594,384.89, shared spaces and services with a budget of £1,004,282 and building positive relations with a budget of £1,229,694.

The council will be welcoming tender applications from external parties to deliver a range of programmes within these areas.

For more information and to RSVP, email carly.boston@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk