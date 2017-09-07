Revolution Fitness in running for top award

Revolution Fitness, Newtownabbey has been shortlisted in the UK’s biggest free-to-enter fitness awards and are in the running for a prestigious national award.

The club has been shortlisted in the Budget Gym of the Year award at the National Fitness Awards, an annual event which recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country.

Revolution Fitness was recognised for offering affordable training at their 24 hour gym and for encouraging the community to stay fit and active. Memberships start from only £9.99 per month with no contracts or joining fees, due to these low prices the National Fitness Awards have selected Revolution Fitness to be in the running alongside gyms throughout the UK.

This stage involves a visit to each finalist by a member of the awards team who will compile a report, which will then be passed on to the judging panel. Trophies will then be handed out a glittering awards ceremony on Friday December 1 at The Athena in Leicester.

Revolution Fitness Manager Peter Hughes said:”Our members are thrilled to be short listed and we plan to expand the gym in the future.”