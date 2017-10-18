Road safety awards event to be staged

Local residents now have the opportunity to nominate the person or group who they feel deserves recognition in the Northern Ireland Road Safety Awards.

The awards, now in their third year, recognise the work of those who improve road safety in their communities across Northern Ireland.

The awards will offer members of the public the opportunity to highlight the contribution exceptional people and organisations in making our roads safer for everyone.

Awards will be made across voluntary, public and private sectors and will be judged by an expert panel from the industry and from sponsors.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by media personality, Frank Mitchell and will take place on Friday, November 24 at 12:30pm at the Cultra Manor, Belfast.

Awards will be presented in 10 categories including the primary school award, the secondary school award and the emergency services person of the year award.

The closing date for applications is Friday, October 27.

For more information, visit www.crashservices.com/niroadsafetyawards/