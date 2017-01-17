Roisin Lynch to contest South Antrim

Following a South Antrim SDLP constituency meeting, it was announced that the local Antrim Town councillor and current SDLP Vice Chair, Cllr Roisin Lynch, will contest the upcoming election on March 2 as the SDLP candidate for South Antrim.

The decision is supported by SDLP Party members across South Antrim after Mrs Lynch’s strong showing during last year’s assembly election.

A party spokesperson said: “By making progress a priority, Cllr Lynch will strive to make Northern Ireland work better, strive to make Stormont work better and strive to make the Education System work better.”