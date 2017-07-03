Safety inspections carried out at tower blocks

North Belfast MP Nigel Dodds has welcomed the update on safety measurements carried out by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive on their tower blocks following the Grenfell disaster.

Mr Dodds has been working with the NIHE and local residents to ensure the safety of those living in tower blocks throughout north Belfast.

The DUP representative said: “The tragic events in London showed the need to ensure the highest possible standards of safety for tower block residents, particularly in north Belfast given the large concentration across the constituency.

“I welcome the fact the Housing Executive have now carried out safety inspection in all their tower blocks in conjunction with the fire safety team.”

He added: “The creation of a safety leaflet for residents has provided much needed reassurance for those living in a tower block.

“I will continue to work with the NIHE, local residents and the government to ensure any lessons learnt from the Grenfell investigation are fully implemented in Northern Ireland.”