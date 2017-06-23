SCAM WARNING: Police appeal over bogus 'unpaid tax' calls

Police have warned people to be vigilant in relation to bogus telephone callers purporting to be from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs.

The PSNI said residents of north and west Belfast have been targeted in recent weeks.

In a Facebook post, published on Friday afternoon, the PSNI wrote: "Victims have reported receiving phone calls from both male and females claiming to be from the HMRC.

"They state to the victim their records show they owe a sum of money for taxes unpaid and state they are committing offences if they refuse to pay. They request payment over the phone and ask for bank/credit card details demanding payment straight away."

To report a fraud and receive a police crime reference number, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or use the online fraud reporting tool.