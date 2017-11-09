Schools show support for charitable scheme

Pupils from four local schools recently took part in a project that improved the grounds at their schools while supporting a charitable cause.

The students from Ballynure Primary School, Glengormley Integrated Primary School, St Bernard’s Primary School (Glengormley) and Whitehouse Primary School carried out a bulb planting scheme, which brightened up their school grounds and highlighted a worthwhile cause.

Newtownabbey Rotary members and local volunteers helped children plant bulbs at Glengormley Integrated Primary.

The local school children benefited from a Live Here Love Here grant awarded to Newtownabbey Rotary Club to carry out the ‘Bulbs for Life’ planting scheme.

The grant enabled the Rotary Club to purchase tools, planters, tubs and bulbs to hand out to pupils from the four schools so that they could carry out planting to improve the grounds in and around their schools.

The Rotary Club also combined the planting scheme with their own ‘Purple for Polio’ crocus planting programme in each school, so that they could teach the children about the threat of polio worldwide and Rotary International’s ambitious plan to eradicate this debilitating disease worldwide completely within three years.

Rotary are being supported in this plan by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is donating £2 for every £1 raised by Rotary Clubs towards the programme.

Students at St Bernard's took part in the charity planting project with local volunteers and members of Newtownabbey Rotary.

Every crocus that flowers acts as a reminder to the children that it represents one more child immunised against polio for life.

Pupils at each of the schools were joined by members of the Rotary Club of Newtownabbey and local volunteers to spend an enjoyable time filling tubs and planting bulbs and crocus corms.

For more information about the Purple for Polio campaign and other ongoing Rotary fundraising initiatives in the region, check out the Rotary International Facebook page.