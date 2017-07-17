Search to be held for missing Dean

Family and friends of a man missing since Thursday, July 13 are organising a search in Belfast tonight in an effort to try and find him.

Dean Mcilwaine (22) was last seen in the Carnmoney Road area of Newtownabbey at approximately 1pm on July 13.

Dean is described as being 5’8” in height; of medium build with blue eyes, dark hair and a beard. He also has sleeve tattoos on both arms.

He was wearing a light coloured tee-shirt, blue denim shorts and flip-flops when he was last seen.

Family and friends of the popular barber will gather at the back of Belfast City Hall at 8pm tonight to commence the search. They are urging anyone who is available to attend to come and help.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about Dean’s whereabouts to contact them.

Sergeant David Coulter said: “We would ask Dean, or anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts to make contact with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 121 of 14/7/17.”