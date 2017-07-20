Searches continue for missing Dean

Police officers and community search teams conducted further searches in Newtownabbey yesterday for missing man, Dean McIlwaine (22).

Dean was last seen in the Carnmoney Road area of Glengormley shortly before 1pm on Thursday, July 13.

Searches continued in the region.

He is described as being 5’8” in height; of medium build with blue eyes, dark hair and a beard. He also has sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Police continued with house-to-house enquiries in the area in their efforts to locate the popular barber.

It is understood that community search teams handed out leaflets to residents in a number of areas, including Whiteabbey.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could help with our investigation, please get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference number 121 of 14/7/17.”