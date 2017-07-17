Searches to be held for missing Dean

Family and friends of a man missing since Thursday, July 13 are organising searches in Belfast and Newtownabbey tonight in an effort to try and find him.

Dean Mcilwaine (22) was last seen in the Carnmoney Road area of Newtownabbey at approximately 1pm on July 13.

Dean is described as being 5’8” in height; of medium build with blue eyes, dark hair and a beard. He also has sleeve tattoos on both arms.

He was wearing a light coloured tee-shirt, blue denim shorts and flip-flops when he was last seen.

Family and friends of the popular barber will gather at the back of Belfast City Hall at 8pm tonight to commence a search. They are urging anyone who is available to come and help.

Pride of the Hill Carnmoney Flute Band will also be conducting a search in Newtownabbey this evening.

Commenting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the band said: “Instead of holding our regular Monday night band practice, band members will be going up onto Carnmoney Hill to help look for young Carnmoney man, Dean McIlwaine, who has been missing since July 13. We would like you all to come along and help us.

We will be meeting at four locations at 7pm.

The Hill Tavern (to enter the hill via the brackens/Carnhill), Ballyduff Community Centre (to enter the hill via the quarry), Rathfern Community Centre (to enter the hill via Rathfern) and the O’Neill Road (to enter the hill at Dunanney).

“Please be aware that parts of Carnmoney Hill are private property and there will also be cattle roaming freely, so if you are bringing a dog, please keep it on a lead.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information about Dean’s whereabouts to contact them.

Sergeant David Coulter said: “We would ask Dean, or anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts to make contact with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 121 of 14/7/17.”