Sinn Fein MLA calls for Loughinisland film to be screened in Newtownabbey

North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly has submitted a letter to management at a local cinema, calling for a Troubles-related film to be screened at the venue.

It is understood the Sinn Fein representative handed in the letter to staff at the Movie House cinema in Glengormley on November 15, requesting that the ‘No Stone Unturned’ film be shown at the Glenwell Road site.

The film, which is based on events surrounding a loyalist attack at the Heights Bar in Loughinisland in June 1994, is currently being shown at other Movie House venues in Belfast and Maghera.

Commenting in a video on social media, Gerry Kelly said: “A number of constituents have got in touch with me because the ‘No Stone Unturned’ investigative documentary about the massacre in Loughinisland which has been released recently is not playing here, although it is playing in a number of other Movie Houses.

“I’m here to hand in a letter to the management of the Movie House in Glengormley in the hope that they will put a screening on.”

Mr Kelly added: “Constituents have got in touch with me, asking where they can see it. There are some complaints in the Glengormley area that the film is not on here.

“Since it was released on Friday, there have been thousands of people who have gone and seen this. It’s a very important, ground-breaking documentary about collusion in 1994 when there was a massacre at the screening of an Ireland football match and I think it is important that people see it.”