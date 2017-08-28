Sir Knights bring curtain down on marching season

Up to 80 preceptories took part in the ‘Last Saturday’ demonstration in Antrim.

The participating Co Antrim preceptories came from six districts representing Antrim, Lisburn, Ballymena, Larne, Ballymoney and Ballyclare.

A Larne District No 4 Sir Knight enjoying a family day out at the Last Saturday demonstration in Antrim.

Approximately 75 bands and 2,500 members of the Royal Black Institution were on parade, which assembled at Fountain Hill before proceeding through the town via Fountain Street, Church Street, High Street, Bridge Street and Dublin Road to the field on the Randalstown Road. .

The platform proceedings began at 3pm under the chairman, Charles Hamilton, Antrim District Master. County Antrim Grand Chaplain, Robert Campbell, conducted the service of worship.

The guest speaker was the Rev William Anderson, Imperial Deputy Grand Master and Imperial Deputy Grand Chaplain.