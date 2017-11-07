Something for everyone at Christmas craft fair

Get your Christmas shopping off to a great start at the Christmas Craft Fair at The Courtyard Theatre on Saturday, November 11.

Looking for that unique gift for someone special this Christmas? Look no further, with over 40 stalls of bespoke crafts and textiles, handmade jewellery, giftware and homemade foods under one roof, there is a Christmas gift for everyone.

The Courtyard Community Choir will get you in the Christmas spirit while our snack bar will provide you with a range of culinary delights, so you can take a break from the shopping, sit back and relax.

Children are also in for a treat with free face painting, balloon artist, storytelling with Mr Hullabaloo at 12pm and 2pm and visits from Santa throughout the day.

The Christmas Craft Fair is open from 10am until 4pm. Admission is £1.50 and £1(Concession). Free parking is available on site.