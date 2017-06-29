Special event for vulnerable adults

A unique club night for people with special needs and vulnerable adults is set to take place in Belfast tomorrow night.

The event at Plastik is being organised by New Mossley man, Ryan McMullan.

The charity night will feature some of the best DJs in Belfast. It will commence at 6:30pm and run until 10:30pm.

Admission is £3 for one adult and a family member, friend or carer. There is an additional charge of £1 for any extra carer, family member or friend.

All proceeds raised will go to the Down Syndrome Association.

Alcohol will be served at the venue.

There is lift access available and medics will be on site.