Speed limit reduced on Newtownabbey road

A local politician has welcomed the move to reduce the speed limit on a main road in the region.

South Antrim MLA, Pam Cameron was commenting on the recent extension of the 30mph limit on the Mallusk Road.

The DUP representative said: “The Mallusk Road is incredibly busy and with an increasing number of new developments in the area it is good to see that the safety and welfare of residents has been taken into consideration.

“Extending the 30mph zone from the Hydepark Road to the Cottonmount Arms will give greater protection to the residents of areas such Tudor Park and Parkmount.

“I hope that drivers will quickly adjust to the new speed limit and Mallusk residents have greater peace of mind when using the road.”