Spooktacular events across the borough

Round up your little goblins and bring them along for a fangtastic programme of events organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council this Halloween.

A council spokesperson said: “Join us if you dare to celebrate our Halloween Spooktacular at The Junction on Thursday, October 26 from 6pm until 8pm. Vist our Halloween Grotto, be amazed by the UK’s mesmerising illuminated musical street theatre show SPARK and enter our fancy dress competition.

“Celebrations will reach a crescendo around 8pm with a fireworks extravaganza. This event is jointly organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and The Junction.”

The spokesperson for the local authority added: “Have a fright of a night at Spooked Out at V36 on Tuesday, October 31 from 6pm until 8pm. All ghosts and ghouls, villains and vampires, witches and wizards are welcome to join in the freaky fun which is free to all.

“Be prepared for a spine-tingling scare fest! Screams and Tricks at V36 will also give you a fright from Friday, October 27 to Tuesday, October 31. With fun fair attractions for the whole family sure to give you goose bumps.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Paul Hamill commented: “Once again we have action packed events over the Halloween holidays with Spooktacular activities for all the family. We also have some tips and advice on how to stay safe during these celebrations.”

For information on the council’s full programme of events, visit

www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/halloween