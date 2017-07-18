Staff thank customers for support

Staff at a local restaurant which was damaged during an arson attack last week have praised the community for the support they have received.

Mama Masala in Glengormley was targeted in the early hours of Tuesday, July 11, only hours after it opened to the public.

The eatery, which is on the site of the former Royal Thai Chinese Restaurant, officially opened on Monday, July 10.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to a call at 12:06 am on July 11.

Two appliances from Glengormley Fire Station tackled the blaze. A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters dealt with a fire in a takeaway. Deliberate ignition. Incident was dealt with at 1:17am.”

Thanking the public for their support in the wake of the attack, a spokesperson for the restaurant said: “It is often too easy to give up in the face of adversity. I am sure I speak for all of the team at Mama Masala when I tell you the gut-wrenching and heart-breaking feeling a lot of us woke up to last week.

“It is in these moments our characters are truly tested. Moments like this make you want to give up after all of the hard work, the blood, sweat and tears invested by each and every single one of us.

“And then there was you- all of you. For the incomparable love, care and support you have shown us during these moments, I say thank you.”

The spokesperson added: “Thank you for reminding all of us why we do what we do, it’s because of you.

“You are the reason we are getting through this and the reason our heads are lifted, our spirits are high and our determination is stronger than ever.

“You are family to us at Mama Masala and we simply cannot wait to look after each and every single one of our family in the very near future. Nothing but love for you all, thank you so much.”