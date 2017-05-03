Stewart announces selection for Westminster election

Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart has announced his selection as a candidate for East Antrim in the upcoming General Election.

Mr. Stewart said: “Thank you to everyone for the kind message of support and for the offers of help during the campaign.

“Looking forward to hitting the doors and sharing a positive progressive message across East Antrim as the only other candidate who can win the seat.”

Mr. Stewart was elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in March.

Previously, he was a councillor for Mid and East Antrim Borough, a seat which is now held by his father Robin Stewart.

He was also a member of Carrickfergus Borough Council, taking the last seat in 2011 and topping the poll three years later.

It was through the business sector that he became involved in politics.

He said: “I felt there was a real need for people who had a passion for the area to get involved at council level.”

The Westminister election will take place on June 8.