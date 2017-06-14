Stewart ‘disappointed’ with General Election result

Ulster Unionist Party candidate John Stewart has expressed his disappointment at the result of the General Election in East Antrim.

Mr. Stewart said: “Obviously the election result was a landslide victory for Sammy Wilson, and I congratulate him on his personal success.

“People in East Antrim reacted to the Northern Ireland wide surge in Sinn Fein support in the March Assembly election. The pro Union electorate felt threatened and decided to rally around the DUP flag in the General Election. As a result, right across the board, we and the SDLP have been severely squeezed. The DUP and Sinn Fein feed off each other and help generate electoral support for each other, which leaves the rest of us in a difficult place.

“Locally, we ran a positive campaign for a more inclusive, confident, outward looking brand of unionism. However, the particular nature of this election meant that on this occasion that message largely fell on deaf eyes. However, we will battle on, and I want to thank all those who voted Ulster Unionist, and my campaign team, in particular, my campaign manager Lindsay Millar.

“The onus is now on the victors to do what is right for the country, not just their party, in the weeks to come”