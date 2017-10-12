Store’s grand opening to take place

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill is investing in a new store in the borough, bringing eight new jobs to the region.

The new Edinburgh Woollen Mill store, located in Coleman’s Garden Centre, will open on Friday, October 20 at 9am and will also feature a Ponden Home Interiors concession.

Staff will greet the first 40 customers to make a purchase in store with an Edinburgh Woollen Mill or Ponden Home Interiors goody bag and the store will also mark its arrival in the area with an in-store competition.

The first 40 visitors to find envelopes hidden around the store will be rewarded with an Edinburgh Woollen Mill voucher to spend in store.

Colin Davidson, Area Manager for the store said: “We are delighted to bring The Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Ponden Home Interiors to the area and I’m confident the store will be a superb addition to the garden centre, offering a one-stop-shop of clothing and homeware collections.

“Locals are very welcome to stop by the store during our opening celebrations to meet our friendly team who will be on hand to showcase our collections.”

The store will feature some of The Edinburgh Woollen Mill’s most sought after men’s and ladies wear including Country Rose, Isle, Honor Millburn, and James Pringle, as well as a full range of gifts and accessories.

The new store will also feature much-loved classic brand Country Casuals.

Since appearing on the British high street in 1973, Country Casuals has enjoyed a loyal following by customers who appreciate its reputation for uncompromising quality, innovation and stylish design.

Colin added: “We are delighted to welcome such an iconic brand and style to our new store.

“Country Casuals has been a wardrobe staple for style savvy shoppers for decades. Its contemporary new collection includes a range of chic new designs without the designer price tag.”

The Ponden Home Interiors concession will include popular items such as a full bedding range showcasing its Egyptian cotton sheet collection, Ponden Home quilts, ever popular Hotel Firm Pillows, non-iron sheeting, mattress protectors, towels and ready-made curtains, as well as an elegant selection of soft furnishings and a home style gifts range.