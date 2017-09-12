'Storm Aileen' on its way to batter Northern Ireland

The first storm to bring strong winds to batter our shores has been named as 'Storm Aileen'.

This is the first storm to be named this season since names were released last week.

Today the Met Office forecast "a bright morning with some sunshine and a few showers" which becomes "cloudy this afternoon with rain spreading from the west, becoming persistent and heavy with the chance of localised flooding by the evening".

"Windy in south later. Maximum temperature 16 °C," it added.

Meanwhile for tonight the Met Office forecast "Further heavy rain during the evening with a risk of severe gales towards South Down. Then turning clearer overnight with more scattered showers. Minimum temperature 10 °C".

For tomorrow [Wednesday} forecasters say it will be "a bright day with a mixture of sunny intervals and showers, these more frequent across counties Londonderry and Antrim. Maximum temperature 16 °C".

Screenshot of Met Office post about Storm Aileen

Earlier a Met Office spokesman said a Yellow weather warning for rain was in place for parts of Northern Ireland, Northern England and Southern Scotland which warns of 30-40mm of rain falling within 6-9 hours which could cause some disruption.

Chief forecaster Frank Saunders said: “Storm Aileen is expected to bring strong winds of up to 75mph to a central segment of the UK and an Amber weather warning has been issued. As well as the strong winds, there will be some heavy rain pushing eastwards overnight which could see accumulations of 30-40mm. The low pressure system that is bringing these strong winds will move fairly swiftly from west to east over the UK and although there will still be some disruption through Wednesday morning, the winds will ease by the afternoon leaving a day of blustery showers.”