Storming the Castle team thanked with mayoral reception

A mayoral reception has been held to celebrate an event that drew 800 athletes and helped showcase Carrick’s attractions this summer.

Mid and East Antrim Borough’s first citizen, Councillor Paul Reid hosted all those involved in the Storming the Castle 10K Road Race and Family Fun day.

The annual running event in August enjoyed a record number of entrants, surpassing all expectations of the organisers, Seapark Athletic Club.

Mr Reid said: “I was very impressed with the level of commitment and civic pride of all those volunteers involved. This was an excellent event for the area, bringing in visitors, involving local business, community groups and inspiring athletes to run for many local charities.

“I would like to make a special mention to Jasmine Patterson from Carrickfergus who did the race in her own unique way to raise over £300 for Macmillan Cancer Care.

“Presenting the prizes on the day I spoke with many visiting athletes and volunteers and the feedback I got was amazing.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Cllr Paul Reid and Deputy Mayor Cllr Cheryl Johnston with Jasmine Patterson from Carrickfergus, who ran the 10K Road Race and raised over �300 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“It presented the town in a very positive way, showcasing all the iconic attractions as well as promoting community health and wellbeing.

“This partnership between the council and Seapark AC is a good example what we are trying to do to through our Community Planning, delivering better services that make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Commending all those involved, the Mayor wished them every success for the 2018 Storming the Castle Road Race and encourage even more people to take part next year.

Picking up on this, Andy Smyth, Storming the Castle Race director, said: “This year’s race was a massive success with representation from running clubs and individual athletes from across Northern Ireland.

“There was a fantastic atmosphere with many people bringing family and friends and making a day of it with a range of family entertainment in Shaftesbury Park.

“We are delighted the Mayor was pleased with the event and the contribution it makes to the town. The feedback has ensured the race is now a ‘must do’ event in the annual running calendar – particularly as it is part of the Novosco 10K Grand Prix Series.

“This recognition from our local Mayor is a great way to thank everyone on the organising committee who worked so hard to make it such a triumph and I would very much like to thank him for his support. It is a great endorsement as we start to plan for the 2018 event and aim to build on our success and continue to grow year on year.”