Support urged for Loughshore Walk

The organisers of the ‘Belfast Spring Loughshore Walk’ are seeking support for the five km event which will take place on Saturday March 18.

The Jordanstown fundraiser will be held in aid of the Cancer Research UK charity.

The walk is being supported by Dermot Breen and TV presenter, Claire McCollum.

Dermot has been raising funds for Cancer Research UK through a number of events over the last two years, in memory of his late wife, Jacqui, a former teacher in Greenisland Primary School.

In 2015, Dermot decided to walk the entire 1,000km route of the Ulster Way which took him around Northern Ireland raising £15,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Last year, he walked another 1,000 kms along the Camino de Santiago route in northern Spain raising well over £20,000 for the charity.

Dermot said: “The work that Cancer Research UK is involved in is vitally important and I am delighted to be able to lend my support to this event.

“The Belfast Loughshore Spring Walk is a manageable 5K along a nice gentle path.”

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Glengormley woman, photographer Tara Mills, was diagnosed on Aprils Fools Day, 2015 with Stage 2b cervical cancer.

Tara had been working on cruise ships since 2010 but h er diagnosis meant she couldn’t travel for eight months.

She is really keen to impress upon people the importance of getting checkups; smears, screenings, etc.

She says that raising awareness “equips people with information that can lead to early detection, which ultimately leads to a much higher chance of survival and less treatment”.

Tara was the first person in Northern Ireland to take part in a trial funded by Cancer Research UK. This is the first cervical cancer trial in Belfast for 16 years.

“Getting necessary check-ups could mean the difference between life and death,” she said.

Registration for the Loughshore Walk costs £10. To register, visit www.cancer.org/BelfastLoughSpringWalk