Surplus in Scottish soldiers court fund will be used for other cases

Funds in excess of the initial £10,000 target needed to complete a private prosection against PIRA killers of three soldiers will be used to fight further battles, it has been revealed.

On Tuesday the News Letter reported that the initial target had been reached to launch the action against the killers of three young Scottish soldiers in Belfast in 1971, which became known as ‘the honeytrap murders’.

Fusiliers Dougald McCaughey, 23, John McCaig, 17, and Joseph McCaig, 18, were lured from a Belfast bar by the IRA in 1971 on the pretext of meeting girls. They were then taken to north Belfast and shot. It was the first time the IRA targeted off-duty soldiers, causing tens of thousands to take the streets in protest. Nobody has ever stood trial for the murders.

The private prosection is being run by London based McCue & Partners LLP, who successfully handled the civil action which saw four men found liable for the 1998 Omagh bomb. The firm is also pressing Libya to compensate victims injured by weapons it supplied to the IRA.

The Three Scottish Soldiers campaign director, Kris McGurk, said: “The families, our lawyer Matt Jury and myself have agreed that the £10,000 raised so far is a starting point for our action.

“Matt said that would be the bare minimum to start the case but the actual costs for this action are unknown.

“A total of £10,460 has been raised so far and anything raised above what is needed will go to a fighting fund for similar cases.”

In all cases hosted on the Crowd Justice website, once the initial target is reached a new ‘stretch target’ of £100,000 is automatically set.

Scottish National Party (SNP) MSP John Mason made headlines when he declined a request to support the campaign and went on to say that some people considered the IRA “Irish freedom fighters”.

UUP North Belfast election candidate Robert Foster, who is standing in the constituency where the soldiers were murdered, has become the latest person to call for an apology from SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon.

“I believe this is a perfectly reasonable request given the offence caused,” Mr Foster said. “No-one should be in any doubt as to the fact that this was murder.”

• Cheques can be made payable to ‘The Three Scottish Soldiers Fund’ and sent c/o McCue & Partners LLP, Fourth Floor, 158 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 9TR, or go to www.crowdjustice.org/case/three-scottish-soldiers