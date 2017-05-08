Swedish choir to visit St Cedma’s for fundraiser

An evening of music will take place at St. Cedma’s Church in Larne on Friday May 26, starting at 7.45 pm, in aid of the church’s new hall.

Music will be provided by Larne Concert Choir, Linkoping Choir and guest soloists.

The Parish of Larne and Inver is currently trying to raise funds for a new church hall.

Another fundraiser will take place on Saturday May 20 when an afternoon tea party will be held at a cost of £5 each on Saturday May 20, from 2.00 pm until 4.00 pm, at St Cedma’s Church Hall, at Curran Road.

Concert organiser Norma Nixon explained that the new hall will cost approximately £500,000 to built.

It will be located at Church Road. Construction is expected to get underway later this year.

Norma explained that fundraising has been taking place during the past three years.

She said that the parish is preparing to welcome the prestigious Linkoping Choir for the concert.

This will be a visiting Swedish choir from a parish twinned with St Cedma’s.

The Linkoping Choir is regarded as one of the best male voice choirs in Sweden and has had many tours overseas.

In May 2007, the choir gained two first prizes at The Third British International Male Voice Choral Festival in Cornwall, England.

The link was formed by a Bishop of Connor following a meeting at an international conference.

The Parish of Larne and Inver is one of 30 twinned with parishes in Sweden. A number of exchange visits have already taken place. The parish has suggested a donation of £10 for concert-goers.