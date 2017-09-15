Team calls for new members

A local in-line hockey club is calling for new members to join them each week.

East Coast Blaze, who are based at the Valley Leisure Centre, are looking for new boys and girls to join them.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Kids of all abilities and backgrounds are welcome here. If you have a pair of skates, get yourself here for fun, fitness and friendship.

“We also have limited equipment you can use to try out our sport.”

Learn to skate classes take place each Saturday from 9am until 9:45am.

Hockey training takes place each Saturday from 11:15am until 12:45pm.

For more information, check out the East Coast Blaze Facebook page.