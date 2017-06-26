Team of enthusiastic poppy ambassadors required for 'Weeping window' in Belfast

Belfast International Arts Festival and the Ulster Museum are recruiting a team of enthusiastic volunteers to help deliver a world class visitor experience to everyone who visits the Poppies: Weeping Window sculpture during its time in Belfast.

National Museums Northern Ireland and Belfast International Arts Festival have partnered with 14-18 NOW to bring Poppies: Weeping Window to Belfast from October 13 to December 3.

The iconic cascade of several thousand handmade ceramic poppies comes to Belfast as part of the UK-wide tour of the poppies for the First World War centenary.

Originally displayed at the Tower of London in 2014, two sculptures - Wave and Weeping Window – were saved for the nation by the Backstage Trust and the Clore Duffield Foundation, and gifted to 14-18 NOW and the Imperial War Museums.

Now Belfast International Arts Festival and the Ulster Museum are recruiting a team of "enthusiastic volunteers".

According to the role profile recruits will help "visitors to Belfast International Arts Festival and the Ulster Museum make the very most of their visit".

"Training will be provided to ensure you feel happy and confident in your role and, where possible, we’ll work with you to find a regular volunteering pattern to suit your availability throughout the duration of the exhibition," adds the advertisement.

They ask Ambassadors are expected to be available for 2 shifts per week. Shifts will be allocated in 4-hour slots, morning and afternoon.