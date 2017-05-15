Teams sought for Viking longship race at Antrim Loughshore event

Antrim Lough Shore Park is the place to be on Saturday 10 June for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Viking Boat Race.

The event, held in partnership with Cancer Fund for Children, runs from 12 noon until 3pm and features a spectacular river race with teams competing in replica longships to win the coveted title of Viking Boat Champions.

As well as the river race, spectators can enjoy a display of Viking battle tactics and a living history exhibition showing that the Vikings weren’t just horned-helmeted raiders, but farmers, traders and settlers.

There will be a range of children’s entertainment on the day including free Viking themed arts and crafts, Jumping Clay, Jump, Jiggle & Jive dance workshops and much more!

Budding Vikings will also have the opportunity to design their very own Viking shield at a cost of £1. To add to the excitement there will be a DHOL drumming display which has received financial support from The Executive Office through the Council’s Good Relations Programme.

Cancer Fund for Children Corporate Fundraiser, Matthew Allen, is inviting companies to enter a team.

He says: “This is a fantastic teambuilding opportunity, and the gathering together of ten battle hungry colleagues in this spectacular and fun Viking race epitomizes what team motivation is all about. We are absolutely delighted with the support and enthusiasm from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and I would encourage any companies who would like to enter their team to contact me as soon as possible, in order to secure a place. The money raised will help us support families across Northern Ireland affected by cancer”.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor John Scott commented: “We are delighted to be able to support such a worthy cause. The Viking Boat Race will be a family fun day for all, with teams competing against the clock in aid of a good cause. This is an opportunity for spectators to have a great day out and for participants to enjoy a spirit of comradeship with their team mates, while helping to raise vital funds”.

To enter a team please contact Matthew Allen, Cancer Fund for Children T. 028 9080 5599.