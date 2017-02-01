Teen treated for burns after house fire

A 16-year-old girl was treated for burns following a house fire in Ballyclare.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:15pm on Tuesday, January 31.

Detailing the incident, a Northern Ireland Fire and rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a report of a fire at a detached bungalow at Ballynure Road, Ballyclare.

“A small grill pan fire was out on arrival of FRS. Firefighters ventilated the smoke from the premises. A 16-year-old female was treated for burns by FRS at the scene.

“Smoke alarms were activated by the fire. The cause of the fire appeared accidental. Fire crews from Ballyclare station attended the incident.”