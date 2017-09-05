The Red Velvet Cabaret Presents MAGNIFIQUE

Three years on since its Spectacular! Moulin Rouge inspired debut show, Peter Corry’s Red Velvet Cabaret is back in Theatre at The Mill on September 9 with the fantastic new production, MAGNIFIQUE.

Featuring an eclectic mix of music from a quirky line up of performers, MAGNIFIQUE is a fun, intimate and dramatic show in classic Red Velvet Cabaret style.

Peter Corry, director and show host said: “We are very excited to bring back another spectacular show with the Red Velvet Cabaret. MAGNIFIQUE promises to be a laugh out loud/cry in your wine sort of night.

“It is packed full of songs from just about everywhere, from classics by Queen to opera arias, hits by Lady Gaga to the iconic Billy Joel and musical favourites from the Rocky Horror Picture Show and the wonderful Moulin Rouge. “This unique evening of entertainment is cabaret the way it should be, up close and personal!”

The show commences at 7:45pm.

For tickets, contact Box Office on 028 9034 0202 or online www.theatreatthemill.com