‘The Saturdays’ star to headline Larne concert

Una Healy will headline the ‘Friends Goodwill’ Festival, in Larne, next month.

The star, who is one fifth of hugely successful girl band ‘The Saturdays’, will perform at a free concert at Sandy Bay Playing Fields, on Saturday May 20.

Una released her debut singer-songwriter album, ‘The Waiting Game’, earlier this year.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to performing at the Friends’ Goodwill Festival.

“I’ve spent the past two years writing and recording my debut solo album and I’m very excited about sharing it with my fans at what promises to be a fantastic event.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, commented: “We are delighted to have secured Una as the headline act during the Friends’ Goodwill Festival, and we look forward to welcoming her to our borough.”

Una joins a stellar line-up of performers and acts taking part in the festival, including Jim Devine, The Broken String Band, Marty Mone, Dana Masters, Philomena Begley, Four Men and a Dog, Barry Kirwan and Niamh McGlinchey.

She will take to the stage at 9.00 pm rounding off a packed schedule of performances throughout the day and evening.

A full list of all of the artists performing can be found at midandeastantrim.gov.uk/friendsgoodwill

In 1717, 52 pioneering emigrants left Larne on the Friends’ Goodwill ship in pursuit of new lives in America.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has announced four days of events for all the family to mark the 300th anniversary of the sailing, including outdoor music concerts, barbecues, historical re-enactments and American-themed sports displays, to commemorate the courage and legacy of all those on board the Friends’ Goodwill.

The packed programme of maritime-themed events will take place in Larne from Thursday May 18 until Sunday May 21.

The Friend’s Goodwill voyage is believed to have been the first emigrant ship to sail from Ulster to America in the 18th century. A commemorative service will take place on Sunday May 21.

The line-up of entertainment is geared to suit all ages and features a mixture of Ulster-Scots, Bluegrass, American Country and dance performances.