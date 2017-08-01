Traffic island set to be developed near entrance to park

Work is set to commence on a new traffic island to enable pedestrians to cross safely to a local beauty spot.

The crossing facility is set to be constructed close to Beechwood Avenue in the Rushpark area, with work set to be completed by the end of next month.

Commenting on the development, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The department intends to install a new traffic island on the Shore Road in the vicinity of Beechwood Avenue, linking to Hazelbank Park. It is envisaged that the works will be completed by the end of September 2017.”

The department released the details after the Times contacted them to express the concerns of a resident who understood the island may not be constructed.