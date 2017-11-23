Appeal launched after M2 collision

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision on the M2 northbound.

The two-vehicle collision, involving a red tanker lorry and a black Toyota Avensis, occurred on Tuesday, November 21.

Detailing the incident, Constable Glenn at the Roads Policing Unit said: “The collision occurred on the hill section of the M2 northbound at approximately 5pm.

“Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision involving the vehicles, or who may have dash-camera footage of the incident, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1043 of 21/11/17.”