Area ‘back to normal’ following fire

Police have confirmed that all of the roads closed due to an earlier blaze in Glengormley have now reopened to traffic.

A police spokesperson said: “Ballyclare Road and the Antrim Road in Glengormley are now back to normal.”

Translink had altered a number of its services due to the fire. It is understood that these services are now operating again as normal.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Ballyclare Road has reopened and bus services are now operating on the normal routes. Knock-on delays may be experienced for a time.”