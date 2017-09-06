Carriageway set to be closed for maintenance

Motorists are advised to expect delays as a section of road is to be closed to traffic in the region next week.

A 200 metre section of the Templepatrick Road will be closed in the proximity of Lindsay’s Corner Roundabout.

The closure is required for maintenance to the roundabout.

The restrictions will be in place between 9:30am until 4:30pm from September 11 to September 15.

No diversion routes are required and the expected delay is less than five minutes.