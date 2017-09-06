Carriageway to be closed for works

Motorists are advised to expect delays as a section of road is to be closed to traffic in the region next week.

A 400 metre section of the A8 Ballynure Road will be closed in the proximity of Houston’s Corner Roundabout.

The closure is required for maintenance to the roundabout.

The restrictions will be in place between 9:30am until 4:30pm from Thursday, September 14 to Friday September 22.

No diversion routes are required and the expected delay is less than five minutes.