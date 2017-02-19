Church Road closed following RTC

Diversions are currently in place after a road traffic collision on the Church Road.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Church Road in Newtownabbey has been closed in both directions from the O’Neill Road Roundabout to the Valley Retail Park due to a two vehicle road traffic collision. Diversions are in place.”

The Times understands that members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and PSNI are in attendance.

There are no further details at this time.