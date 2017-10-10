Cyclist hospitalised after collision

Emergency services were tasked to the scene following a road traffic collision involving a car and a bicycle in the borough.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to the incident on The Longshot in Doagh at approximately 8am on Monday, October 9.
Firefighters used a spinal board to transfer a 49-year-old cyclist to an ambulance.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Fire crew from Carrickfergus Fire Station attended the incident.
