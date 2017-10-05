Extra train service to be provided

Northern Ireland fans will be able to avail of an additional train service to get them home following the highly anticipated clash with Germany tonight.

Michael O’Neill’s men take on the World Champions at the National Stadium tonight.

An additional 10:05pm train service from Adelaide Station will stop at all stops to Carrickfergus.

Commenting on the additional service, a Translink spokesperson said: “Although Translink might not be able to assist Northern Ireland on their journey to 2018 World Cup Qualification, we can help you get to and from the games with our train and bus services on the match days.

“Plan your journey now to take advantage of additional train services (use Adelaide Halt).”