A main road used to access Belfast International Airport will be closed for three days.

The A57 Ballyrobin Road will be closed from 7.00p.m. on Friday February 10 until 6.00a.m. on Monday February 13, 2017.

The road closure is to allow for resurfacing work.

As the A57 is the main road leading up to the airport, travellers and motorists should expect delays and should allow extra time for their journey.